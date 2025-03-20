Left Menu

West Bengal's Projected Revenue Target for 2025-26: An Insight

The West Bengal government projects a revenue receipt of Rs 2.66 lakh crore for the 2025-26 fiscal. An increase of Rs 29,809 crore is anticipated from the previous year's Rs 2.36 lakh crore. The state plans a market loan of Rs 81,972 crore while capital expenditure is pegged at Rs 39,337 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:18 IST
West Bengal's Projected Revenue Target for 2025-26: An Insight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal anticipates a substantial increase in its revenue receipts for the fiscal year 2025-26, with projections reaching Rs 2.66 lakh crore, according to the recent budget announcement.

Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya revealed an expected rise of Rs 29,809 crore compared to the 2024-25 fiscal figures.

Acknowledging the constraints in state taxation under GST, Bhattacharya announced a projected market loan of Rs 81,972 crore and capital expenditure of Rs 39,337 crore for 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025