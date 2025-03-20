West Bengal's Projected Revenue Target for 2025-26: An Insight

West Bengal anticipates a substantial increase in its revenue receipts for the fiscal year 2025-26, with projections reaching Rs 2.66 lakh crore, according to the recent budget announcement.

Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya revealed an expected rise of Rs 29,809 crore compared to the 2024-25 fiscal figures.

Acknowledging the constraints in state taxation under GST, Bhattacharya announced a projected market loan of Rs 81,972 crore and capital expenditure of Rs 39,337 crore for 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)