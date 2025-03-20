India Boosts Defense Capabilities with Massive Acquisition Proposals

Under Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's leadership, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved acceptance of necessity (AoNs) for eight crucial capital acquisition proposals amounting to more than Rs 54,000 crore. For the Indian Army, the council endorsed acquiring a 1350 horsepower engine to upgrade the current T-90 tank engines, boosting battlefield mobility, particularly in high-altitude regions, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The Indian Navy's arsenal will be strengthened with Varunastra torpedoes, a ship-launched anti-submarine weapon developed indigenously by the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory. This procurement aims to enhance the navy's defensive capabilities against submarine threats, reinforcing maritime security.

For the Indian Air Force, the DAC sanctioned the procurement of Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft systems, which significantly enhance warfare capabilities and augment the combat potential of various weapon systems. Coinciding with declaring 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms,' the ministry has also adopted guidelines to streamline and hasten the capital acquisition process.

In tandem, the Defence Ministry sanctioned Rs 100 crore for a new Sainik School's construction in Karbi Anglong, Assam. The funds are earmarked for constructing the school building during the 2024-25 financial year, sourced from an overall allocation of Rs 335.87 crore (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)