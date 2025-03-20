EU Looks to Slash Ukrainian Sugar Imports Amid Price Crisis

The European Commission is preparing to significantly reduce sugar imports from Ukraine following farmer complaints about falling prices. Agricultural markets had initially opened to Ukraine following Russia's aggression, but now, EU officials are responding to concerns over market impacts.

EU agriculture commissioner Christophe Hansen indicated the need to scale back sugar imports during a recent meeting with French farm unions. Precise cuts were not disclosed, although it was assured that import levels would fall substantially below the current figures.

Additionally, the European Union is addressing other Ukrainian agricultural imports, such as grains, amid ongoing discussions for a fair trade agreement. Ukrainian officials emphasized the importance of maintaining trade continuity as EU farmers push for stricter import controls due to economic pressure.

