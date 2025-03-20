Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Advocates Traditional Farming with Modern Techniques

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for integrating traditional farming with modern science to boost farmers' incomes. He outlined strategies including cluster-based farming and millet promotion. Dhami emphasized innovation and a value chain system to transform the state's agriculture, with an e-Rupi payment system launching soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:32 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stressed the critical role of traditional farming practices in enhancing farmers' incomes across the state. He proposed a blend of age-old methods with contemporary science to yield higher results, according to an official release.

In a review session of the Agriculture, Horticulture, and Cooperatives Department, Chief Minister Dhami urged officials to prioritize innovation, cluster farming, and the cultivation of millets. He highlighted the necessity of supporting farmers in producing native fruits such as apples, pears, and peaches.

Dhami underscored that governmental schemes must reflect tangible results, tailored to fiscal and physical realities, to ensure proper budget utilization and livelihood improvement. He stressed the need to boost production of traditional crops and announced the launch of an e-Rupi system in April to facilitate instant payment to farmers, heralding digital advancement in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

