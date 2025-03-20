Uttarakhand CM Dhami Advocates Traditional Farming with Modern Techniques

On Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stressed the critical role of traditional farming practices in enhancing farmers' incomes across the state. He proposed a blend of age-old methods with contemporary science to yield higher results, according to an official release.

In a review session of the Agriculture, Horticulture, and Cooperatives Department, Chief Minister Dhami urged officials to prioritize innovation, cluster farming, and the cultivation of millets. He highlighted the necessity of supporting farmers in producing native fruits such as apples, pears, and peaches.

Dhami underscored that governmental schemes must reflect tangible results, tailored to fiscal and physical realities, to ensure proper budget utilization and livelihood improvement. He stressed the need to boost production of traditional crops and announced the launch of an e-Rupi system in April to facilitate instant payment to farmers, heralding digital advancement in agriculture.

