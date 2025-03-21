Left Menu

World Sparrow Day: A Call for Political and Public Action

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai marked World Sparrow Day by emphasizing both political responsibility and public participation in sparrow conservation. Congress installed a sparrow nest, urging parties to focus on sensitive ecological issues. Artist Satya Narayan Maharana's sparrow Rangoli highlights the day’s significance, aiming to stop the declining sparrow population worldwide.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

On World Sparrow Day, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has called for heightened political involvement in environmental conservation efforts, specifically focusing on sparrow protection. Speaking to ANI, Rai urged political entities to expand their roles beyond mere governance and demonstration, highlighting the Congress party's installation of a sparrow nest as a symbol of its commitment.

Meanwhile, in Odisha, artist Satya Narayan Maharana created a vivid Rangoli artwork to commemorate the day, featuring sparrows and the message 'Save Sparrow.' Maharana stressed the collective responsibility to ensure sparrows' safety by providing them with food, water, and shelter.

Celebrated annually on March 20 and initiated by 'Nature Forever,' World Sparrow Day aims to stem the decline of sparrow populations. The day has gained international traction, fostering awareness and conservation efforts. Sparrows play a vital role in ecological balance by controlling pests and aiding in pollination, yet face threats from modern pollutants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

