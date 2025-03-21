Left Menu

Punjab Intensifies Crackdown on Drug-Linked Properties

Punjab authorities ramp up efforts against drug crimes with demolition of illicit properties and testing of anti-drone systems. Ongoing initiatives by the state administration seek to dismantle drug networks and combat cross-border smuggling, reflecting a stern commitment to eradicating drug-related activities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 09:57 IST
Punjab Intensifies Crackdown on Drug-Linked Properties
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varinder Brar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's police and state administration have intensified their crackdown on drug-related activities, demolishing illegal properties linked to alleged traffickers in Arniwala village, Fazilka district. The properties, reportedly belonging to Rani and Bagga Singh, were destroyed as part of a strategy to target assets acquired through drug money.

Senior Superintendent of Police Varinder Brar confirmed that this demolition is part of a broader, ongoing operation initiated by the Punjab government on March 1. He highlighted that Bagga Singh remains at large, but efforts are underway to apprehend him, urging public cooperation to eradicate drug issues in the state.

In addition to these local measures, the Punjab government is testing an anti-drone system in Tarn Taran district to prevent cross-border smuggling of drugs and arms. This technological initiative aims to fortify security against smuggling and terrorism, underscoring the state's comprehensive approach to tackling drug-related crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025