Punjab Intensifies Crackdown on Drug-Linked Properties

Punjab's police and state administration have intensified their crackdown on drug-related activities, demolishing illegal properties linked to alleged traffickers in Arniwala village, Fazilka district. The properties, reportedly belonging to Rani and Bagga Singh, were destroyed as part of a strategy to target assets acquired through drug money.

Senior Superintendent of Police Varinder Brar confirmed that this demolition is part of a broader, ongoing operation initiated by the Punjab government on March 1. He highlighted that Bagga Singh remains at large, but efforts are underway to apprehend him, urging public cooperation to eradicate drug issues in the state.

In addition to these local measures, the Punjab government is testing an anti-drone system in Tarn Taran district to prevent cross-border smuggling of drugs and arms. This technological initiative aims to fortify security against smuggling and terrorism, underscoring the state's comprehensive approach to tackling drug-related crimes.

