Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Heritage at Ayodhya's Literary Fest

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a ceremonial visit to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on Friday, participating in the "Timeless Ayodhya: Literature and Arts Festival" and underscoring the city's pivotal role in India's cultural heritage.

Adityanath described Ayodhya as a cornerstone of India's Sanatan land, lauding its historical significance as the birthplace of Lord Ram. The chief minister also paid homage at Balrampur's Pateshwari Devi temple and tended to cows at the Gaushala, reaffirming traditional practices.

During a meeting with district officials, Adityanath stressed the importance of seamless preparations for the upcoming Navratri festivities at Pateshwari Devi Temple. The event marks a key cultural observance, celebrating the Goddess Durga's avatars with extensive rituals, culminating in Rama Navami on Lord Ram's birthday.

The chief minister also inaugurated a new Tehsil Building in Mihimpurwa, Bahraich district, funded at Rs 845.19 lakh. He critiqued previous state administrations for inefficiency and corruption, pledging better governance. Adityanath honored Maharaj Suheldev for his historical role in securing the region against foreign incursions, celebrating his legacy of resilience.

