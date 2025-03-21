Left Menu

Uttarakhand Waqf Board Launches 'Modi-Dhami' Eid Kit for the Underprivileged

As Eid approaches, the Uttarakhand Waqf Board announces the distribution of 'Modi-Dhami' Eid kits to support the underprivileged. These kits aim to bring joy to the needy, containing essential items to celebrate with traditional Sheer. The initiative highlights the board's commitment to aiding impoverished Muslims.

Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the holy month of Ramzan draws to a close, the Uttarakhand Waqf Board is set to distribute 'Eid kits' to impoverished members of the Muslim community, an official confirmed on Friday. The initiative is named the 'Modi-Dhami' kit, containing essentials for the Eid-favorite dish Sheer, including two litres of milk, two kilograms of rice, one kilogram of sugar, a packet of vermicelli, and dry fruits.

Reaffirming the Waqf Board's commitment to the welfare of the poor, Chairman Shadab Shams emphasized that the board's benefits must reach the needy. An advisory has been issued, directing the distribution of Eid kits and suitable clothing to ensure a fulfilling festive celebration for the disadvantaged.

In a conversation with ANI, Shams stated, "During the board meeting, we decided the Waqf Board's support should reach those who fast arduously during Ramzan. Our 'Modi-Dhami' kit will hopefully bring smiles to the faces of the poor, orphans, and widows. We aim to connect the Muslim community to the mainstream." Meanwhile, Sewai, a traditional Eid staple, sees a surge in demand, with factories tirelessly working to satisfy Eid requirements, especially the popular variety produced in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

