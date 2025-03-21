StockHolding Expands e-Stamping Services to Goa, Revolutionizing Property Transactions

Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (StockHolding), a significant player under IFCI Limited, has officially launched its e-Stamping services in Goa. This development marks the company's expansion into its 25th state and union territory since introducing the service in 2007.

The rollout was inaugurated by Goa's Chief Minister, Dr. Pramod Sawant, in the presence of key government officials. The e-Stamp of ₹500 was symbolically issued during an MoU ceremony between the Government of Goa and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. This initiative positions StockHolding as a leader in making stamp duty transactions seamless and secure.

StockHolding's e-Stamping service offers numerous advantages over traditional methods, such as enhanced security with a Unique Identification Number and the convenience of performing transactions online. The move is expected to significantly increase transparency, reduce fraud, and streamline property-related transactions in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)