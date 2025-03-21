Aavas Financiers Celebrates Rs. 20,000 Crore Milestone in Affordable Housing
Aavas Financiers has reached Rs. 20,000 Crores in Assets Under Management, underscoring its mission to provide affordable housing finance to under-served markets. With 373 branches mainly in Tier 2 to 5 towns, and a focus on digital and strategic partnerships, Aavas continues to empower India's housing sector.
Aavas Financiers has announced a significant achievement of reaching Rs. 20,000 Crores in Assets Under Management (AUM), highlighting its dedication to offering accessible and affordable housing loans to the Indian population.
Established in 2011 and based in Jaipur, Aavas has consistently grown, disbursing Rs. 33,500 Crores to over 362,000 customers across the nation. With the majority of its 373 branches situated in Tier 2 to Tier 5 towns, the company remains committed to enhancing financial inclusion.
Emphasizing technology and value-driven partnerships, Aavas targets New to Credit and New to Mortgage demographics. CEO Sachinder Bhinder credits stakeholders and the expanding housing sector for this milestone, motivated by government initiatives aiming for 'Housing for All.'
