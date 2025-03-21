Aavas Financiers Celebrates Rs. 20,000 Crore Milestone in Affordable Housing

Aavas Financiers has announced a significant achievement of reaching Rs. 20,000 Crores in Assets Under Management (AUM), highlighting its dedication to offering accessible and affordable housing loans to the Indian population.

Established in 2011 and based in Jaipur, Aavas has consistently grown, disbursing Rs. 33,500 Crores to over 362,000 customers across the nation. With the majority of its 373 branches situated in Tier 2 to Tier 5 towns, the company remains committed to enhancing financial inclusion.

Emphasizing technology and value-driven partnerships, Aavas targets New to Credit and New to Mortgage demographics. CEO Sachinder Bhinder credits stakeholders and the expanding housing sector for this milestone, motivated by government initiatives aiming for 'Housing for All.'

