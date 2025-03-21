Heathrow Power Supply Crisis: Sub-Station Fire Sparks Concerns

A devastating fire erupted at a sub-station near Heathrow Airport, prompting severe concerns over power supply. Britain's energy minister labeled the situation as 'catastrophic,' pointing to the impact on the backup generator.

The incident has not only affected the airport's operational capabilities but also highlighted vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure. Authorities are now grappling with the repercussions as they work towards a solution.

National Grid is actively engaged in deploying an additional backup system to mitigate the effects and restore power to the affected regions.

