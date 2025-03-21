Left Menu

Heathrow Power Supply Crisis: Sub-Station Fire Sparks Concerns

A catastrophic fire at a sub-station near Heathrow Airport has impacted the backup power generator. Britain's energy minister acknowledged the severity and efforts by National Grid are underway to use an alternate backup system to restore power. The incident underscores the fragility of essential infrastructure systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:56 IST
A devastating fire erupted at a sub-station near Heathrow Airport, prompting severe concerns over power supply. Britain's energy minister labeled the situation as 'catastrophic,' pointing to the impact on the backup generator.

The incident has not only affected the airport's operational capabilities but also highlighted vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure. Authorities are now grappling with the repercussions as they work towards a solution.

National Grid is actively engaged in deploying an additional backup system to mitigate the effects and restore power to the affected regions.

