Germany Seizes Russian Sanction-Evading Tanker

Germany has confiscated the decrepit tanker, Eventin, suspected to be part of Russia's shadow fleet evading oil sanctions. Found near Ruegen, the tanker and its cargo worth 40 million euros now belong to Germany. The ship's inclusion in EU sanctions highlights concerns over unregulated vessels violating sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

In a dramatic move, Germany has seized the Eventin, an aging tanker discovered adrift near Germany's northern coast. The ship, flying a Panamanian flag, is believed to belong to a shadow fleet employed by Russia to evade international oil sanctions, according to security sources.

Upon being secured near the Baltic Sea island of Ruegen, the German authorities have issued a confiscation order for the tanker. The vessel, along with its cargo valued at approximately 40 million euros, is now under German ownership. This action has prompted a sharp rebuke from Berlin towards Moscow.

The Eventin was part of the European Union's extensive 16th sanctions package against Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Concerns have been raised over the potential environmental impact of an oil spill from the tanker, which was en route from Russia to Egypt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

