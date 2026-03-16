Chelsea's Financial Breach: Sanctions Unfold

Chelsea Football Club has incurred fines totaling £10.75 million ($14.3 million) and faces a suspended one-year ban from signing new players due to financial irregularities uncovered by the Premier League. These breaches occurred under the club's previous ownership led by Roman Abramovich.

The sanctions follow Chelsea's self-reporting of potential rule violations to the Football Association. The club acknowledged failing to disclose payments made to players, unregistered agents, and third parties between 2011 and 2018, a period preceding the acquisition by American investors Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital for £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion).

Recognizing Chelsea's proactive cooperation during the investigation, an independent commission ratified the fines and issued an immediate nine-month academy transfer ban, along with a suspended yearlong ban on first-team transfers. The club expressed satisfaction with the resolution and highlighted its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)