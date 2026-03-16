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EU Sanctions Chinese and Iranian Firms for Cyber Attacks

The European Union has imposed sanctions on two China-based companies, Integrity Technology Group and Anxun Information Technology, along with Iranian firm Emennet Pasargad for cyber attacks against its member states. Measures include asset freezes and travel bans, targeting individuals and companies involved in these cyber operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:30 IST
EU Sanctions Chinese and Iranian Firms for Cyber Attacks
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The European Union has announced sanctions against two companies from China and one from Iran for orchestrating cyber attacks on member states. Specifically, Integrity Technology Group, Anxun Information Technology, and Emennet Pasargad face asset freezes and travel restrictions as part of the penalties.

The EU's decision followed revelations about Integrity Technology enabling hacks across over 65,000 devices in six member states, while Anxun Information Technology reportedly offered hacking services targeting critical infrastructure. Additionally, two co-founders of Anxun are individually sanctioned by the EU for their direct involvement.

Iranian company Emennet Pasargad is accused of compromising advertising billboards to spread disinformation during the 2024 Paris Olympics. The EU's action further includes prohibiting EU citizens and companies from financially engaging with the listed firms, marking a significant step in cyber warfare deterrence.

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