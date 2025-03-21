Left Menu

Rajasthan's Apple Revolution: Defying the Odds

Apples, traditionally grown in cooler climates, are now thriving in Rajasthan's hot, sandy terrain, thanks to determined farmers like Santosh Khedar. Using the heat-tolerant HRMN-99 variety, her success has inspired others to consider apple cultivation in unexpected regions, challenging traditional notions of agriculture in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Apples, a fruit commonly associated with cool climates like Jammu and Kashmir, are now flourishing in the unlikeliest of places—Rajasthan. The northwestern state, famous for its scorching summers, is witnessing an agricultural shift thanks to innovative farmers and climate-resilient apple varieties.

Santosh Khedar, a farmer from Sikar, began her journey with a single apple sapling from the National Innovation Foundation in 2015. Today, her orchard yields over 6,000 kg of apples each season, challenging long-held beliefs about the feasibility of cultivating apples in desert regions.

The key to this unprecedented success is the HRMN-99 apple variety, which can withstand temperatures exceeding 40 °C. This has not only transformed the landscape of Rajasthan's agriculture but has also inspired other farmers in the region to experiment with apple cultivation, signaling the beginning of a possible agricultural revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

