India's Coal Surge: A Billion-Tonne Breakthrough
India achieves a record coal production milestone of 1 billion tonnes in the current fiscal year. Celebrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, this accomplishment underscores India's commitment to energy security, self-reliance, and economic growth amidst sustainable and responsible mining practices.
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented achievement, India hit a coal production milestone of 1 billion tonnes this fiscal year, a landmark event lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This accomplishment emphasizes India's commitment to energy security and self-reliance, aligning with its status as the world's fifth-largest economy.
The milestone, reached 11 days ahead of the previous fiscal year's 997.83 million tonnes, marks a significant achievement for India's coal sector, a critical component of the nation's energy landscape. This year's target highlights the sector's dynamic efficiency amid increasing power demands.
As India endeavors to reduce reliance on coal imports, its domestic coal production aims for a target of 1,080 million tonnes by FY 2024-25. This shift not only promises energy autonomy but also substantial foreign exchange savings, signaling a brighter economic future under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Investment in Oil and Gas Crucial for Energy Security: IEA's Fatih Birol
New Gas Well at Pohokura Signals Strong Future for New Zealand Energy Security
India Boosts Energy Security with New Strategic Petroleum Reserves
India Bolsters Energy Security with Ambitious CBM Production Goals
India Surpasses 1 Billion Tonnes in Coal Production: A Nation's Leap Towards Energy Security