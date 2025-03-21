Left Menu

India's Coal Surge: A Billion-Tonne Breakthrough

India achieves a record coal production milestone of 1 billion tonnes in the current fiscal year. Celebrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, this accomplishment underscores India's commitment to energy security, self-reliance, and economic growth amidst sustainable and responsible mining practices.

In an unprecedented achievement, India hit a coal production milestone of 1 billion tonnes this fiscal year, a landmark event lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This accomplishment emphasizes India's commitment to energy security and self-reliance, aligning with its status as the world's fifth-largest economy.

The milestone, reached 11 days ahead of the previous fiscal year's 997.83 million tonnes, marks a significant achievement for India's coal sector, a critical component of the nation's energy landscape. This year's target highlights the sector's dynamic efficiency amid increasing power demands.

As India endeavors to reduce reliance on coal imports, its domestic coal production aims for a target of 1,080 million tonnes by FY 2024-25. This shift not only promises energy autonomy but also substantial foreign exchange savings, signaling a brighter economic future under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

