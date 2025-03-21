Karnataka Assembly Chaos: Speaker Suspends 18 BJP MLAs Amid Uproar

In a dramatic session on Friday, the Karnataka Assembly Speaker suspended 18 BJP MLAs for six months for disrupting the assembly proceedings. The session saw chaotic scenes, with House marshals having to physically remove unruly MLAs from the chamber.

The Assembly, while passing a bill for granting four per cent reservation to minorities, including Muslims, in contract work, was embroiled in further controversy when BJP members stormed the well. They tore and threw papers at Speaker UT Khader, protesting vehemently against a honey trap allegation made earlier.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended his government's actions in the honey trap issue and dismissed demands for a judicial inquiry. He assured that no one would be protected in the matter, emphasizing the need for punishment under the law. Meanwhile, BJP MLA R Ashoka termed the situation a conspiracy against legislators.

