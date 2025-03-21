Left Menu

Karnataka Assembly Chaos: Speaker Suspends 18 BJP MLAs Amid Uproar

The Karnataka Assembly witnessed a tumultuous session as Speaker suspended 18 BJP MLAs for six months due to disruption. A bill approving minority reservations was passed amidst uproar over a honey trap allegation, prompting a demand for judicial inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:42 IST
Karantaka Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic session on Friday, the Karnataka Assembly Speaker suspended 18 BJP MLAs for six months for disrupting the assembly proceedings. The session saw chaotic scenes, with House marshals having to physically remove unruly MLAs from the chamber.

The Assembly, while passing a bill for granting four per cent reservation to minorities, including Muslims, in contract work, was embroiled in further controversy when BJP members stormed the well. They tore and threw papers at Speaker UT Khader, protesting vehemently against a honey trap allegation made earlier.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended his government's actions in the honey trap issue and dismissed demands for a judicial inquiry. He assured that no one would be protected in the matter, emphasizing the need for punishment under the law. Meanwhile, BJP MLA R Ashoka termed the situation a conspiracy against legislators.

