Parminder Chopra Takes Helm at REC with Additional CMD Role

Parminder Chopra has been appointed the additional role of CMD for REC, alongside his current position at Power Finance Corporation, a regulatory filing indicated on Friday.

The government has entrusted Chopra with this responsibility effective immediately, reinforcing his leadership in the power financing sector.

According to the Ministry of Power's directive issued on March 20, 2025, Chopra will occupy this dual role for three months or until further directives are issued, commencing his duties at REC on March 21, 2025.

PFC, where Chopra currently serves, plays a central role under the Ministry of Power in innovating and executing power-related schemes, including the Integrated Power Development Scheme and Ultra Mega Power Projects.

The REC focuses on power-sector financing as a non-banking finance company under the same ministry, highlighting Chopra's strategic involvement in shaping India's energy infrastructure.

