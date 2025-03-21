Left Menu

Maharashtra Unveils Grand Memorial Plan for Shivaji Maharaj in Agra

Maharashtra plans to erect a grand memorial in Agra honoring Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj's daring escape from house arrest by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The memorial at Meena Bazaar includes museums and documentaries, aiming to preserve Shivaji's legacy and attract historians and tourists alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:50 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has announced a landmark initiative to construct a grand memorial in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, in honor of the legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This development aims to commemorate Shivaji's famed bravery and his ingenious escape from house arrest, imposed by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The project, spearheaded by a committee of historians and experts led by the Tourism Minister, will see the acquisition of necessary land at Meena Bazaar—the very site where Shivaji was detained. This ambitious site will house state-of-the-art museums and offer audiovisual programs and documentaries detailing Shivaji's storied life and enduring legacy.

Announced earlier this year by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the memorial marks Shivaji's 395th birth anniversary celebrations. Coordination with Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will ensure land acquisition, while the Maharashtra Tourism Department undertakes full responsibility for executing the project. The initiative serves to educate future generations and preserve Shivaji's historic narrative for tourists and history enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

