Grisly Confession: Muskan Reveals Murder Plot Cemented in Tragedy

In a shocking revelation, Muskan admitted to murdering her husband, Saurabh Rajput, with her accomplice, Sahil Shukla. The body was gruesomely concealed in a cement-sealed drum. Her father's outrage demands capital punishment as the investigation unfolds. This heinous act underscores the necessity of open parent-child communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:36 IST
The parents of Muskan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Muskan Rastogi, the accused in a grisly murder case, has confessed to killing her husband, Saurabh Rajput, with the help of her friend, Sahil Shukla. The duo allegedly concealed his body in a drum covered with cement, as revealed in her confession to the police. Her father, Pramod Rastogi, expressed severe outrage and demanded capital punishment for his daughter. He highlighted her actions as 'very wrong' while emphasizing that Saurabh deserves justice.

Pramod's intervention was crucial in solving the case. During a visit to the police station with Muskan, he urged her to confess the truth. Muskan disclosed how she, along with Sahil, plotted and executed the murder, hiding the body in a drum. Pramod insisted on swift justice, stating capital punishment is the only acceptable verdict for such atrocity.

The police have recovered the body and are delving deeper into the investigation. Muskan's mother, Kavita, lamented her daughter's lack of communication about her issues, stressing the importance for children to confide in their parents. Meanwhile, Meerut City SP Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed the recovery of Saurabh's body and the registration of an FIR against Muskan and Sahil, who are now under arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

