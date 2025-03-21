Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Debt Drama: Accusations Fly over Financial Mismanagement

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has accused the previous BJP government of creating a 'debt trap' by misusing Rs 68,000 crore in central grants. Amid debates over historical borrowing, Sukhu highlighted the need for increased capital expenditure, while the Opposition criticized current fiscal practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:01 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Debt Drama: Accusations Fly over Financial Mismanagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused the former BJP administration of financial missteps leading to a crippling debt situation. Sukhu claimed that Rs 68,000 crore received from the Centre in the form of GST compensation and revenue deficit grants was squandered on freebie programs, exacerbating the state's financial woes.

Sukhu revealed that his government had borrowed Rs 29,046 crore over two years, with much of it allocated to interest and debt repayment, leaving only a fraction for developmental initiatives. The Chief Minister aims to boost capital expenditure during 2025-26, despite constraints imposed by the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and borrowing limits.

Conversely, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur challenged Sukhu's assertions in a budget discussion, highlighting inconsistencies in loan figures and labeling the current administration as the 'fastest loan-raising government.' As fiscal tensions rise, concerns over the soaring loan liability remain prevalent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025