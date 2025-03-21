Left Menu

Silk Samagra-2: India's Push for Global Silk Dominance

The Silk Samagra-2 scheme aims to boost India's sericulture industry, enhancing productivity and improving livelihoods for silk farmers. With Rs. 1,074.94 crore assistance, the plan supports silk weavers and aims for self-reliance in silk production, improving quality for increased global exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:53 IST
Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for Textiles (Source/@PmargheritaBJP). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In an effort to bolster the sericulture industry, the Centre has launched the Silk Samagra-2 scheme, extending substantial support to improve the livelihoods and productivity of silk farmers and weavers across the nation. Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, shared in a Lok Sabha address that the initiative has so far allocated Rs. 1,074.94 crores to state governments, reaching approximately 78,000 beneficiaries.

According to the Minister, the scheme operates alongside the National Handloom Development Programme and Raw Material Supply Scheme. Its focus is firmly on achieving self-reliance within the silk sector, enhancing the production of high-quality bivoltine silk, and boosting exports to meet international standards.

Through a multifaceted strategy involving increased production, quality improvement, R&D, and market expansion, the Union Government is determined to position India as a global leader in silk production and exports, leading to a more sustainable and prosperous future for the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

