Controversial Verdict Sparks Call for Judicial Review

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has addressed Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna with a letter demanding the disqualification of Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra from the Allahabad High Court. Chaturvedi condemned what she described as a "misguided verdict" concerning a molestation case involving a minor girl.

In her strongly worded communication, Chaturvedi labeled the judgement as "flawed" and expressed deep concern over the judiciary's commitment to women's safety in India, highlighting that 51 crimes against women are reported every hour. She urged for periodic sensitisation training for judges to prevent future insensitive judgements.

The letter scrutinizes Justice Mishra's decision, where he ruled that the alleged actions of the accused did not constitute an attempt to rape. Chaturvedi questioned the understanding of 'preparation stage' to rape, arguing it downplays the severity of the physical assault on the victim. She has requested the case be transferred to the Supreme Court to ensure justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)