Left Menu

Controversial Verdict Sparks Call for Judicial Review

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has urged the Chief Justice of India to disqualify a High Court judge for a controversial verdict on a molestation case. Chaturvedi criticized the judgement's portrayal of the crime and called for the case to be moved to the Supreme Court for reevaluation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:21 IST
Controversial Verdict Sparks Call for Judicial Review
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has addressed Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna with a letter demanding the disqualification of Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra from the Allahabad High Court. Chaturvedi condemned what she described as a "misguided verdict" concerning a molestation case involving a minor girl.

In her strongly worded communication, Chaturvedi labeled the judgement as "flawed" and expressed deep concern over the judiciary's commitment to women's safety in India, highlighting that 51 crimes against women are reported every hour. She urged for periodic sensitisation training for judges to prevent future insensitive judgements.

The letter scrutinizes Justice Mishra's decision, where he ruled that the alleged actions of the accused did not constitute an attempt to rape. Chaturvedi questioned the understanding of 'preparation stage' to rape, arguing it downplays the severity of the physical assault on the victim. She has requested the case be transferred to the Supreme Court to ensure justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025