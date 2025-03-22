Boeing Secures Air Force Contract for Next-Gen Fighter Jet
The U.S. Air Force's next-generation fighter jet, known as the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD), will be built by Boeing. The $20 billion project aims to enhance stealth and penetration capabilities, particularly in potential conflicts with China, while raising questions about costs and current needs.
Boeing will manufacture the Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter jet, a project announced by President Donald Trump on Friday that is set to enhance the U.S. military's aerial capabilities against potential adversaries, including China.
Known for its advanced stealth and penetration features, the NGAD's manned jet will lead a fleet of future drone aircraft designed to navigate through China's air defenses. The initial production contract is valued at around $20 billion, with the Air Force aiming for a larger fleet than its predecessor, the F-22.
Critics question the necessity of another high-cost manned fighter, especially as the Pentagon grapples with the financial and production challenges of the existing F-35 program. Nevertheless, military officials assert the strategic importance of NGAD in maintaining global air superiority amidst evolving warfare technologies.
