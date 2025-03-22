Left Menu

Boeing Secures Air Force Contract for Next-Gen Fighter Jet

The U.S. Air Force's next-generation fighter jet, known as the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD), will be built by Boeing. The $20 billion project aims to enhance stealth and penetration capabilities, particularly in potential conflicts with China, while raising questions about costs and current needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 00:34 IST
Boeing Secures Air Force Contract for Next-Gen Fighter Jet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Boeing will manufacture the Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter jet, a project announced by President Donald Trump on Friday that is set to enhance the U.S. military's aerial capabilities against potential adversaries, including China.

Known for its advanced stealth and penetration features, the NGAD's manned jet will lead a fleet of future drone aircraft designed to navigate through China's air defenses. The initial production contract is valued at around $20 billion, with the Air Force aiming for a larger fleet than its predecessor, the F-22.

Critics question the necessity of another high-cost manned fighter, especially as the Pentagon grapples with the financial and production challenges of the existing F-35 program. Nevertheless, military officials assert the strategic importance of NGAD in maintaining global air superiority amidst evolving warfare technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025