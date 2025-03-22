Left Menu

Turbulent Markets: Tariffs, Tensions, and Trump's Impact

Markets remained volatile as President Trump hinted at flexibility in upcoming tariffs. Stock indexes were slightly lower, with investors cautious amid global tensions. Gold and oil prices saw fluctuations, and key economic indicators are expected next week. The dollar rose against major currencies, while bonds showed rising yields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 00:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street faced a mixed session with the dollar gaining traction following President Trump's suggestion of potential flexibility in new tariff implementations. This came amidst ongoing apprehension over economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, leaving investors on a cautious note.

Despite Trump's remarks, all major U.S. stock indexes trimmed their losses but stayed slightly down, largely impacted by weaknesses in sectors sensitive to economic shifts, such as chips, materials, and small-cap stocks. Meanwhile, the price of gold pulled back from record highs, though it remained above $3,000 per ounce—a level it reached last week for the first time.

Investors are closely monitoring the outcome of central bank policy meetings and await clarity on Trump's reciprocal tariffs planned for early next month. Global events, such as the Israeli-Gaza conflict and significant military activities in Ukraine, have further spurred caution. As tensions stay elevated globally, sectors are braced for potential impacts on sentiment and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

