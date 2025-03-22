Supreme Court Delegation Heads to Manipur for Relief Initiatives

A delegation of five Supreme Court judges, led by Justice BR Gavai, arrived at Guwahati airport en route to Imphal, Manipur. The delegation, which includes Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotishwar, is set to visit relief camps in Manipur today.

Justice Gavai, who is also the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), will inaugurate legal services camps and medical camps virtually throughout all districts of Manipur. This initiative also includes the opening of new legal aid clinics in the districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, and Ukhrul, alongside the distribution of essential relief materials to internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The legal services camps are designed to ensure IDPs have access to government welfare programs, including healthcare, pensions, employment schemes, and assistance in reconstructing identity documents. Notably, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh had earlier endorsed the visit of the Supreme Court judges, scheduled for March 22, to bolster legal and humanitarian aid in the conflict-hit region of Manipur.

