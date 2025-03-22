Left Menu

Controversy Looms Over Justice Varma's Transfer Amid Allegations

Controversy surrounds the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma from Delhi High Court due to transparency concerns from senior advocate Indira Jaising. Allegations of recovered cash led to an in-house investigation. The Supreme Court denies the transfer connection, emphasizing the separation of the inquiry from collegium decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 10:03 IST
Senior advocate Indira Jaising (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing judicial controversy, the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma from the Delhi High Court to Allahabad High Court has sparked transparency concerns. Senior advocate Indira Jaising has publicly called for more openness regarding the decision, which follows allegations and an adverse report.

Jaising, addressing ANI, stressed the need for transparency, underscoring the public's right to know all relevant details. She also highlighted the legal framework for judicial accountability, noting that judges are subject to the Prevention of Corruption Act, albeit with necessary sanctions from the Chief Justice.

The Supreme Court issued a detailed statement, clarifying that the transfer and in-house inquiry into allegations of cash recovery at Justice Varma's residence are independent processes. The statement emphasized that misinformation is circulating regarding these events, with the Supreme Court Collegium considering responses before passing a resolution on the proposed transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

