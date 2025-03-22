Tragic Accident: DSP Killed by Speeding Bus in Rangareddy

In a tragic incident early on Saturday, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) lost his life after being struck by a speeding bus in Rangareddy district's Hayathnagar area. The fatal accident occurred around 4:40 AM when DSP TN Nandeshwara Babji was on his morning walk near the Hanuman Temple.

The vehicle in question, belonging to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (AP-SRTC) Nuziveedu Depot, was en route from Abdullapurmet to Hayathnagar at the time of the incident. Preliminary reports suggest rash and negligent driving as the cause behind the accident, resulting in the DSP's untimely death.

The Hayathnagar Police Station has initiated an investigation, registering a case to delve into the details of the mishap. Authorities are working to ascertain the extent of negligence on part of the driver, which may lead to subsequent legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)