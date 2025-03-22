Left Menu

Tragic Accident: DSP Killed by Speeding Bus in Rangareddy

A Deputy Superintendent of Police, TN Nandeshwara Babji, was fatally struck by a speeding bus in Rangareddy, Saturday. The mishap occurred during his morning walk near Hanuman Temple. Authorities are investigating the incident, probing the driver for possible negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 10:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident early on Saturday, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) lost his life after being struck by a speeding bus in Rangareddy district's Hayathnagar area. The fatal accident occurred around 4:40 AM when DSP TN Nandeshwara Babji was on his morning walk near the Hanuman Temple.

The vehicle in question, belonging to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (AP-SRTC) Nuziveedu Depot, was en route from Abdullapurmet to Hayathnagar at the time of the incident. Preliminary reports suggest rash and negligent driving as the cause behind the accident, resulting in the DSP's untimely death.

The Hayathnagar Police Station has initiated an investigation, registering a case to delve into the details of the mishap. Authorities are working to ascertain the extent of negligence on part of the driver, which may lead to subsequent legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

