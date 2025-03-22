Arrest Amidst Nagpur Tensions as Political Leaders Seek Accountability

Hamid Engineer, the working president of the Minorities Democratic Party, was apprehended on Friday night concerning the violence that shook Nagpur. This arrest followed Deputy Commissioner of Police Lohit Matani's confirmation regarding the case.

The unrest in Nagpur erupted on March 17, centered on demands for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave. The situation descended into chaos with stones being thrown at the police amid allegations of religious disrespect. Authorities have since restored normalcy by lifting curfews previously imposed on affected areas. In related developments, Fahim Khan, the primary suspect, received a directive for medical examination from the Nagpur Court amid his allegations of police mistreatment. His magisterial custody remand has been formalized.

Ravinder Singal, Nagpur's Police Commissioner, announced that 99 arrests have been made regarding the unrest, assuring the public of an unbiased investigative process. Meanwhile, senior Congress members have launched a committee to assess the incident's impact on local communities. Manikrao Thakare publicly criticized the BJP for the government's alleged negligence, which he believes contributed to the unrest. Concurrently, Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, denounced the violence, promising stringent measures against those who assaulted police officers and officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)