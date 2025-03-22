Empowerment and Transformation: Nizamuddin Women's Journey from Tradition to Entrepreneurship

The usually lively streets of Nizamuddin Basti are uncharacteristically quiet on this spring afternoon. Historically more of a slum, Nizamuddin now hosts buildings that overshadow some of its historical monuments. The skyline here, dotted with festive lights for the holy month, speaks of its rich cultural history and vivid greenery.

Shumayila, a 25-year-old Nizamuddin native, speaks of her upbringing surrounded by historical monuments. Despite the grand tombs being a typical view from her home, she realized by age 10 that such a historical landscape was unique. Passionate about history, she enjoyed a childhood exploring local tombs, now working as a tour guide to support her academic aspirations.

Seema Ali, 43, has witnessed societal changes firsthand. From a time when women stayed indoors, Seema now balances her role as an artisan and family matriarch. Through persistence, she gained her husband's support and now contributes to household income, leading a craft collective and promoting her crochet skills beyond domestic confines.

Amidst these personal narratives is Saiba, who through her work with Zaika-e-Nizamuddin, supports her children's private education. Zaika-e-Nizamuddin encapsulates 700 years of Nizamuddin's culinary history, and a women-run enterprise benefiting from AKTC initiatives.

The Aga Khan Trust for Culture has played a vital role in this transformation. Through community meetings and collaboration with local entities, the organization has fueled socioeconomic upliftment while conserving historic sites. As these women embrace empowerment, they balance tradition and innovation, bringing economic growth to Nizamuddin Basti.

