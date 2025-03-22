Left Menu

Empowerment and Transformation: Nizamuddin Women's Journey from Tradition to Entrepreneurship

Women in Nizamuddin Basti, once confined by traditional roles, are reshaping their futures through entrepreneurship and craft initiatives. With support from the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, these women have found new economic opportunities, gaining independence and contributing significantly to their households and communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:02 IST
Empowerment and Transformation: Nizamuddin Women's Journey from Tradition to Entrepreneurship
From left to right: Shumayila against a monument in Nizamuddin Basti; Seema with her craft; Saiba (centre) supervising in the kitchen (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The usually lively streets of Nizamuddin Basti are uncharacteristically quiet on this spring afternoon. Historically more of a slum, Nizamuddin now hosts buildings that overshadow some of its historical monuments. The skyline here, dotted with festive lights for the holy month, speaks of its rich cultural history and vivid greenery.

Shumayila, a 25-year-old Nizamuddin native, speaks of her upbringing surrounded by historical monuments. Despite the grand tombs being a typical view from her home, she realized by age 10 that such a historical landscape was unique. Passionate about history, she enjoyed a childhood exploring local tombs, now working as a tour guide to support her academic aspirations.

Seema Ali, 43, has witnessed societal changes firsthand. From a time when women stayed indoors, Seema now balances her role as an artisan and family matriarch. Through persistence, she gained her husband's support and now contributes to household income, leading a craft collective and promoting her crochet skills beyond domestic confines.

Amidst these personal narratives is Saiba, who through her work with Zaika-e-Nizamuddin, supports her children's private education. Zaika-e-Nizamuddin encapsulates 700 years of Nizamuddin's culinary history, and a women-run enterprise benefiting from AKTC initiatives.

The Aga Khan Trust for Culture has played a vital role in this transformation. Through community meetings and collaboration with local entities, the organization has fueled socioeconomic upliftment while conserving historic sites. As these women embrace empowerment, they balance tradition and innovation, bringing economic growth to Nizamuddin Basti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025