Mandi Dhaba Shooting Sparks Outrage Amidst HPPCL Controversy

In a disturbing episode in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, two individuals on a motorcycle fired at a Dhaba operator during a robbery, seizing cash and an LED television. Police reported on Saturday that the incident unfolded Friday night in the Pulgharat area.

According to official sources, the Dhaba operator, identified as Pradeep Guleria from Dayari, Tilli, is currently receiving medical care. A police statement highlighted that on the night of March 21st/22nd, Guleria reported that two individuals requested meals from his Dhaba. As he prepared their order, he noticed them taking money from the counter. When Guleria attempted to intervene, one suspect brandished a firearm and shot at him. Fortunately, Guleria survived but remains hospitalized. The culprits also absconded with an LED TV.

Following the incident, law enforcement registered an FIR under relevant sections, and a Special Investigative Team, led by Additional SP Sachin Hiremath, is overseeing the investigation. Meanwhile, BJP has ramped up their demand for a CBI probe into the death of Vimal Negi, the discussion intensifying due to perceived negligence by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)