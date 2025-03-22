Left Menu

From Labs to Fields: Accelerating Farm Tech Transfer for India's Growth

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called for the rapid transfer of farm technologies to the fields. Speaking at IARI's convocation, he emphasized the adoption of smart and digital farming to tackle global challenges and urged strengthening research to increase small farmers' income and India’s agricultural leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:48 IST
From Labs to Fields: Accelerating Farm Tech Transfer for India's Growth
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday highlighted the crucial need for accelerating the transfer of farm technologies from laboratories to fields, aiming to directly benefit farmers. Addressing the 63rd convocation of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Chouhan underscored the significance of integrating agricultural machinery, smart farming, and advanced digital technologies in meeting global challenges.

Chouhan pointed out that strengthening research is essential for India to become a leader in the agricultural sector. Such innovations are crucial, especially for augmenting the income of the country's numerous small and marginal farmers. With the agricultural growth rate at 5 percent, Chouhan credited this to the combined efforts of IARI and farmers, which have led to abundant food reserves.

Additionally, the minister called for sustainable agricultural practices, climate-resilient farming, and a move towards organic and natural farming methods. Chouhan also encouraged students to tackle agricultural challenges through research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and startups. The event was attended by key figures, including Ministers of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Chaudhary and Ramnath Thakur, Union Agriculture Secretary and ICAR Director General Devesh Chaturvedi, and IARI Director Srinivas Rao.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025