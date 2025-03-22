From Labs to Fields: Accelerating Farm Tech Transfer for India's Growth

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday highlighted the crucial need for accelerating the transfer of farm technologies from laboratories to fields, aiming to directly benefit farmers. Addressing the 63rd convocation of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Chouhan underscored the significance of integrating agricultural machinery, smart farming, and advanced digital technologies in meeting global challenges.

Chouhan pointed out that strengthening research is essential for India to become a leader in the agricultural sector. Such innovations are crucial, especially for augmenting the income of the country's numerous small and marginal farmers. With the agricultural growth rate at 5 percent, Chouhan credited this to the combined efforts of IARI and farmers, which have led to abundant food reserves.

Additionally, the minister called for sustainable agricultural practices, climate-resilient farming, and a move towards organic and natural farming methods. Chouhan also encouraged students to tackle agricultural challenges through research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and startups. The event was attended by key figures, including Ministers of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Chaudhary and Ramnath Thakur, Union Agriculture Secretary and ICAR Director General Devesh Chaturvedi, and IARI Director Srinivas Rao.

(With inputs from agencies.)