Controversy and Outrage Surround Vimal Negi's Mysterious Death

The mysterious death of Vimal Negi, General Manager at Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), has sparked widespread concern and calls for a comprehensive investigation. Opposition Leader Jairam Thakur and BJP state president Rajeev Bindal visited Negi's ancestral village to express condolences and support to the grieving family.

The BJP delegation, during their meeting with Negi's family in Kinnaur, expressed the urgent need for a CBI investigation as demanded by Negi's mother. Concerns were raised over the alleged deterioration of law and order in Himachal Pradesh, citing recent violent incidents affecting public safety.

Thakur criticized the local government's handling of the incident, emphasizing the importance of a fair investigation and the removal of responsible officials until the probe concludes. The tragic incident has intensified scrutiny over working conditions at HPPCL, with calls for justice resonating among engineers and employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)