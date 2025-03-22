Uttarakhand's Ambitious Push: CM Dhami's Pledge to Combat Corruption & Foster Growth

In a resolute declaration, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Saturday, reaffirmed his commitment to the ongoing campaign against illegal construction and encroachments, while vowing to escalate the fight against corruption. Addressing the media at Mukhya Sevak Sadan, Dhami marked three years of the state's current regime.

Recalling the 2022 electoral uncertainties, where analysts doubted the BJP's return, he credited public support for their continued governance. Dhami outlined government achievements amidst numerous challenges, citing disasters from Raini to Mana, and emphasized proactive response in crises.

Dhami asserted Uttarakhand's role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047. He highlighted connectivity advancements and a steadfast approach to legislative issues, including UCC and land laws. Stressing women's welfare, he underscored initiatives like Lakhpati Didi and migrant reconnections as priority achievements.

The Chief Minister hailed the state's ranking in per capita income as a positive indicator and highlighted benefits from global forums like the G-20 summit and SDG index rankings. Anticipating future events such as Kumbh 2027, Dhami discussed strategic preparations and Prime Minister Modi's pivotal role in boosting tourism through various initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)