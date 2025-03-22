Delhi Assembly Embraces Paperless Era with National e-Vidhan Application

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Government of India, and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, alongside the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat, formalized a significant step towards digital transformation by signing a Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding on Saturday. This agreement will introduce the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) to the Delhi Assembly, in an event attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta.

The transition to a paperless system marks a major leap forward in modernizing legislative processes. Previously, in February, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Legislative Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan launched a similar initiative in Dehradun. The e-Vidhan Sabha application makes all aspects of legislative proceedings accessible online, highlighting the widespread digital push.

The National e-Vidhan Application is a pivotal element of the Government's Digital India Programme, classified under 44 Mission Mode Projects aimed at transforming State Legislatures into 'Digital Houses'. Championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Application' vision, NeVA strives to make legislative procedures entirely paperless, benefiting both assemblies and citizens. The initiative includes a website and a mobile app, offering easy access to legislative documents and data, reinforcing the 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' concept proposed by PM Modi in 2021.

