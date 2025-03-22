Tejashwi Yadav Urges Nitish Kumar's Resignation Amidst Bihar Political Turmoil

In a recent press conference, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav openly criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asserting that the leader's effectiveness has diminished, leading to widespread challenges in the state. Yadav has passionately called for Kumar's resignation, suggesting the chief minister's retirement ahead of upcoming state assembly elections.

While Yadav refrained from making direct comments about Kumar's health, he emphasized that the incumbent leader's recent actions have been cause for skepticism regarding his leadership abilities. He reminded the public of Kumar's purported final election announcement in 2020, accentuating the need for change in Bihar's political leadership.

In contrast, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh conveyed positive sentiments on Bihar Diwas, highlighting the state's progress and national pride. Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed this optimism, vowing comprehensive development for Bihar. Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar projected confidence, reiterating his commitment to the state's ongoing advancement and historical legacy.

