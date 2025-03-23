Left Menu

Dr Pratiksha Khalap: New Era for Goa's Mahila Congress Leadership

Dr Pratiksha Khalap has been appointed as the President of the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress, vowing to fight for women's justice and empowerment. The ceremony saw support from senior Congress leaders, focusing on tackling women's issues in Goa, and preparing for the 2027 assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 21:07 IST
Dr. Pratiksha Khalap appointed as President of the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress. (Photo/GPMC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Pratiksha Khalap has officially become the President of the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress (GPMC), a position she intends to use to champion women's rights across the state. During her inaugural speech, Dr Khalap pledged to work towards ensuring justice for women, addressing the issues of employment, education, and safety.

The ceremony, a significant event for the party, was attended by prominent Congress officials, including Alka Lamba, Manikrao Thakare, and Amit Patkar. These leaders endorsed Dr Khalap's commitment to making women's issues a priority, with Lamba highlighting the enrolment of a substantial number of women in the Mahila Congress.

As the party sets its sights on the 2027 Goa assembly elections, leaders have underscored the need to address key challenges such as women's safety and social welfare. They criticized the current BJP government for rising crime rates and delayed welfare payments, urging members to unite and work towards change under Dr Khalap's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

