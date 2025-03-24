Left Menu

Supreme Court's Manipur Mission: Hope Amidst Turmoil

Justice BR Gavai, leading a Supreme Court delegation to Manipur, expressed optimism for resolving the ongoing ethnic violence. The delegation engaged with relief camp residents and inaugurated new legal facilities. Despite the unrest following President's Rule and tribal conflicts, a return to peace is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:14 IST
Supreme Court's Manipur Mission: Hope Amidst Turmoil
Supreme Court Judge Justice BR Gavai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court Judge Justice BR Gavai, leading a delegation to Manipur, expressed optimism that a resolution to the ongoing ethnic violence in the state will emerge soon. Justice Gavai noted that the residents of relief camps in Manipur are in a positive frame of mind and eager to return to normalcy.

During the visit, Justice BR Gavai told ANI that he is hopeful about finding a solution after speaking with both communities involved in the conflict. The delegation also attended duodecennial celebrations in Imphal and toured relief camps in Churachandpur.

Justice Gavai inaugurated the new Secretariat of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur and several legal aid clinics, emphasizing the importance of legal services and healthcare. He assured that efforts will unite to address the turmoil effectively and restore peace and justice in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025