Supreme Court's Manipur Mission: Hope Amidst Turmoil

Supreme Court Judge Justice BR Gavai, leading a delegation to Manipur, expressed optimism that a resolution to the ongoing ethnic violence in the state will emerge soon. Justice Gavai noted that the residents of relief camps in Manipur are in a positive frame of mind and eager to return to normalcy.

During the visit, Justice BR Gavai told ANI that he is hopeful about finding a solution after speaking with both communities involved in the conflict. The delegation also attended duodecennial celebrations in Imphal and toured relief camps in Churachandpur.

Justice Gavai inaugurated the new Secretariat of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur and several legal aid clinics, emphasizing the importance of legal services and healthcare. He assured that efforts will unite to address the turmoil effectively and restore peace and justice in Manipur.

