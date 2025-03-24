Controversy Erupts as Cash Probe Targets Delhi High Court Judge

In a controversial turn of events, Congress Members of Parliament Manickam Tagore and Renuka Chowdhury have proposed Adjournment Motion notices in Parliament, demanding an in-depth discussion regarding the investigation into Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. This follows the alleged recovery of substantial cash from his residence amidst a fire incident.

The fire at Justice Varma's residence inadvertently revealed a significant sum of cash, discovered by fire tenders on March 14. Notably absent during the incident, Judge Varma came under scrutiny as sanitation workers testified to finding burnt fragments of currency near his official residence. The unfolding situation has prompted urgent calls for government transparency.

In response, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the allegations. Additionally, the Supreme Court has published findings from Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, who suggests a comprehensive probe is warranted. Justice Varma, meanwhile, has refuted the accusations, asserting the claims are part of a conspiracy aiming to tarnish his image.

(With inputs from agencies.)