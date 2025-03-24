Furore Over Kunal Kamra's Remarks on Maharashtra Leadership

Amid escalating tensions, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed the unfolding controversy involving comedian Kunal Kamra. Pawar underscored the necessity of respecting legal confines, noting that individuals must articulate their perspectives within the framework of the law. His statements were aimed at de-escalating the brewing storm surrounding Kamra.

The uproar was sparked by Kamra's contentious remarks targeting Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This prompted a wave of denunciations from Shiv Sena leaders, with Shaina NC branding his comments as vulgar and questioning Kamra's motives, alleging he was manipulated by the UBT faction to divert attention.

Amid the fray, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel lodged a formal complaint against Kamra and stipulated a demand for a public apology, threatening restricted movement for the comedian in Mumbai. Meanwhile, tensions erupted further on Sunday when Shiv Sena supporters vandalized the Habitat Comedy Club in response to Kamra's remarks, with statements from Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske dismissing Kamra as a hired critic.

