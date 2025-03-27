Transatlantic Tension: EU's Response to Trump's Automotive Tariffs
The European Commission evaluates U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on automotive imports, expressing concern over potential negative impacts. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasizes the need for negotiated solutions while protecting the EU's economic interests and community members.
The European Commission is set to evaluate the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the imposition of tariffs as high as 25% on automotive imports. This move, alongside other measures the U.S. may undertake, has sparked concern in the European Union.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed reservations about the potential consequences of these tariffs, stating, "tariffs are taxes – bad for businesses, worse for consumers equally in the U.S. and the European Union."
The EU plans to pursue negotiated solutions while prioritizing the protection of its economic interests. Emphasizing the strength and unity of the EU's 27 member states, von der Leyen assured that the bloc will protect its workers, businesses, and consumers.
