Left Menu

Raghav Chadha Raises Alarm Over Banking System Trust Issues in India

AAP MP Raghav Chadha has criticized the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, claiming it fails to address public concerns. He cited issues like rising fraud and high interest rates as reasons for waning trust in banks. Chadha urged the government to cap rates and improve financial literacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 08:28 IST
Raghav Chadha Raises Alarm Over Banking System Trust Issues in India
banking system
  • Country:
  • India

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has raised concerns about the declining public trust in India's banking system, attributing it to increasing fraud cases, high loan interest rates, and inadequate depositor security.

During a Rajya Sabha discussion on the newly passed Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Chadha critiqued the measure as superficial, stating it overlooks pressing public concerns. The amendment, approved by voice vote, allows account holders up to four nominees.

Chadha highlighted the burdensome interest rates, noting they contribute to housing unaffordability and escalating education costs, which push students into debt. He advocated for capped rates and subsidized loans for first-time homebuyers, emphasizing the need for substantial banking reforms to restore public confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025