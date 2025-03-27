Left Menu

Ayodhya Gears Up for Grand Ramkot Parikrama Before Ram Navami

Ayodhya plans a grand Ramkot Parikrama ahead of Ram Navami, with 21 vibrant tableaux depicting notable figures and the Ram temple. Thousands of devotees are expected to partake. Enhanced security arrangements are in place to ensure a safe and spiritual observance coinciding with Chaitra Navratri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:28 IST
Anil Mishra (Member, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ayodhya is set to host a grand Ramkot Parikrama before Ram Navami this year, meticulously planned by saints and religious leaders to offer a truly divine experience for devotees. The event aims to elevate the city's spiritual heritage and religious significance to new heights.

The highlight of the celebration will be 21 stunning tableaux representing various temples, including depictions of the Ram temple and revered figures like Maharana Pratap and Sant Ravidas. Anil Mishra from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust stated that the Parikrama is an internal circumambulation of Ayodhya, where devotees and saints gather to pray for national and societal well-being.

Ayodhya SSP Raj Karan Nayyar assured adequate security arrangements, with additional police forces deployed across zones to guarantee a safe pilgrimage for thousands expected to attend. Meanwhile, Chaitra Navratri, beginning on March 30, 2025, remains a highly significant festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms, further enhancing the spiritual fervor leading to Ram Navami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

