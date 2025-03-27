Left Menu

Controversy Over Public Namaz: Balancing Religious Rights and Public Convenience

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad criticized BJP MLA Karnail Singh's appeal to the Delhi Police to restrict public Namaz. Prasad argued such restrictions violate citizens' fundamental rights, while Singh cited traffic congestion and inconvenience. The debate underscores a conflict between religious freedoms and public order in India.

27-03-2025
In a growing debate over public religious practices, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad lashed out at BJP MLA Karnail Singh's recent plea to the Delhi Police Commissioner. Singh has urged the Commissioner to restrict the offering of Namaz in public places, citing traffic issues and community disturbances.

Karnail Singh, representing Shakur Basti, acknowledged the troubles caused by public prayers, saying they obstruct traffic flow and inconvenience general commuters, including ambulances and school buses. Singh's letter to authorities called for immediate intervention to prevent these disruptions.

However, opposing viewpoints emerged as MP Prasad defended the practice, emphasizing the Constitutional rights it represents. He stressed that prohibiting Namaz infringes on religious freedoms guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. Prasad voiced that pre-Eid prayers symbolize peace and should remain unobstructed by governmental actions.

