Left Menu

Udhampur Police Seize Smuggler’s Vehicle in Historic Anti-Bovine Smuggling Move

In a decisive move against bovine smuggling, Udhampur Police seized a smugglers' vehicle under Section 107 of the BNSS. This landmark action showcases the region's intensified fight against illegal livestock trade and marks a major step toward making Udhampur crime-free.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 23:45 IST
Udhampur Police Seize Smuggler’s Vehicle in Historic Anti-Bovine Smuggling Move
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking action highlighting a tougher stance against bovine smuggling, the Udhampur Police in Jammu and Kashmir seized a vehicle belonging to a known bovine smuggler. The vehicle, valued at Rs. 10 lakh, marks the first instance of such action in the region, as authorities escalate their efforts against illegal livestock trade.

Details shared by SSP Udhampur Amod Ashok Nagpure reveal that the goods carrier, with registration number JK14K-1765, was acquired through funds earned from smuggling activities. Following investigations under FIR No. 22/2025 and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, evidence confirmed that Arshad Khan, the vehicle owner, used it as a primary tool for illicit activities.

After satisfying the legal requirements under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a court order facilitated the vehicle's attachment. This action, involving local police and a magistrate, signals a significant stride toward a crime-free Udhampur, demonstrating unwavering police commitment and serving as a stern warning to would-be offenders in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025