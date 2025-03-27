Udhampur Police Seize Smuggler’s Vehicle in Historic Anti-Bovine Smuggling Move

In a groundbreaking action highlighting a tougher stance against bovine smuggling, the Udhampur Police in Jammu and Kashmir seized a vehicle belonging to a known bovine smuggler. The vehicle, valued at Rs. 10 lakh, marks the first instance of such action in the region, as authorities escalate their efforts against illegal livestock trade.

Details shared by SSP Udhampur Amod Ashok Nagpure reveal that the goods carrier, with registration number JK14K-1765, was acquired through funds earned from smuggling activities. Following investigations under FIR No. 22/2025 and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, evidence confirmed that Arshad Khan, the vehicle owner, used it as a primary tool for illicit activities.

After satisfying the legal requirements under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a court order facilitated the vehicle's attachment. This action, involving local police and a magistrate, signals a significant stride toward a crime-free Udhampur, demonstrating unwavering police commitment and serving as a stern warning to would-be offenders in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)