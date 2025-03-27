Geopolitical tensions are escalating in the Arctic, yet Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to cooperation with Western partners in economic ventures that could benefit all sides, he said during a significant address on Thursday.

Addressing concerns over NATO's growing military activity in the north, including Finland and Sweden's involvement, Putin emphasized Russia's commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and interests in the region. He highlighted the Arctic's strategic relevance for mining, shipping, and security, especially in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in Greenland.

On the economic front, Putin prioritized enhancing trade via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) as Russia pivots towards Asia. He called for expanding Russia's Arctic ports, constructing a merchant fleet, and engaging with foreign partners to develop the region's infrastructure. International logistics firms are poised to support these initiatives, promising mutual benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)