High-Stakes Drama: Tensions Escalate Over Esequibo Dispute

The U.S. Secretary of State issued a stark warning to Venezuela against attacking Guyana or ExxonMobil amid escalating tensions over the Esequibo region. As Guyana receives U.S. military support, Venezuela remains defiant, disputing maritime boundaries claims. The geopolitical drama unfolds amid international court proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent statement, the U.S. Secretary of State issued a strong warning to Venezuela regarding potential aggression against Guyana or ExxonMobil. This comes amidst an ongoing territorial dispute between Guyana and Venezuela over the resource-rich Esequibo region.

The dispute, which spans 160,000 square kilometers, has been a subject of contention for years, currently playing out in the International Court of Justice. Washington has pledged military support to Guyana, intensifying the standoff while imposing increased sanctions on Venezuela.

Venezuela has remained steadfast, challenging claims about maritime boundaries and condemning U.S. remarks as threats. Meanwhile, joint military exercises by the U.S. and Guyanese forces continue, highlighting the geopolitical tension surrounding the oil-rich territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

