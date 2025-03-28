High-Stakes Drama: Tensions Escalate Over Esequibo Dispute

In a recent statement, the U.S. Secretary of State issued a strong warning to Venezuela regarding potential aggression against Guyana or ExxonMobil. This comes amidst an ongoing territorial dispute between Guyana and Venezuela over the resource-rich Esequibo region.

The dispute, which spans 160,000 square kilometers, has been a subject of contention for years, currently playing out in the International Court of Justice. Washington has pledged military support to Guyana, intensifying the standoff while imposing increased sanctions on Venezuela.

Venezuela has remained steadfast, challenging claims about maritime boundaries and condemning U.S. remarks as threats. Meanwhile, joint military exercises by the U.S. and Guyanese forces continue, highlighting the geopolitical tension surrounding the oil-rich territory.

