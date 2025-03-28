Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Three factory workers dead due to boiler blast in Ghaziabad

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 10:19 IST
Visuals from the factory in Ghaziabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three workers, working in a factory in Ghaziabad, died on Friday due to a boiler blast in a roller factory, according to Uttar Pradesh Police. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gyan Prakash told ANI, "Three workers died on the spot in a boiler blast incident in this factory today."

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday morning in the factory located at Modinagar area of Ghaziabad. Investigation into the incident is currently underway.

In a separate incident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on March 27, a fire broke out in the basement of Silver Apartment in Hazratganj area, causing damage to parked vehicles. The blaze gutted seven two-wheelers and four four-wheelers, while firefighters successfully saved 10 other vehicles from burning. After an hour of relentless efforts, the fire department managed to douse the flames. According to reports, the fire started on the ground floor, and thick smoke spread across all five floors of the apartment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

