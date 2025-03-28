Left Menu

China's Grain Supply Stability Amid U.S. Tariffs

U.S. tariffs are unlikely to disrupt China's grain supply due to market anticipation, according to a senior Chinese economist. However, current trade policies are expected to reshape global trade patterns, potentially increasing China's reliance on Brazilian soybeans to 80% by the U.S. soybean harvest season.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

According to a senior economist at China's National Grain and Oil Information Center, U.S. tariffs don't present a threat to China's grain supply as the market had foreseen the Trump administration's trade actions.

Wang Liaowei addressed the issue at the 6th Global Oils and Oilseed Summit in Tianjin, stating these trade policies would dramatically shift global trade dynamics.

He noted that if the current trade environment persists, China could see its reliance on Brazilian soybeans surge to 80% by the U.S. harvest season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

