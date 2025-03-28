China's Grain Supply Stability Amid U.S. Tariffs

According to a senior economist at China's National Grain and Oil Information Center, U.S. tariffs don't present a threat to China's grain supply as the market had foreseen the Trump administration's trade actions.

Wang Liaowei addressed the issue at the 6th Global Oils and Oilseed Summit in Tianjin, stating these trade policies would dramatically shift global trade dynamics.

He noted that if the current trade environment persists, China could see its reliance on Brazilian soybeans surge to 80% by the U.S. harvest season.

