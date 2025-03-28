Left Menu

Tariff Rationalization: Himachal's Power Charges Slashed

Himachal Pradesh electricity tariffs are set to decrease following a reduction in energy charges by the Electricity Regulatory Commission. The commission has rationalized costs, benefiting consumers across different sectors, including domestic, industrial, and agricultural users. Commercial users will also see reductions, as part of efforts to boost industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:24 IST
The Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced a notable reduction in energy charges for Himachal Pradesh consumers, potentially bringing about a 15 paise per unit decrease. This follows a tariff rationalization after assessing the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board's revenue requirement at Rs 8,403 crore for 2025-26.

The power supply cost has been determined at Rs 6.76 per unit with consumer slabs above 125 units merging into one. While fixed demand charges remain unchanged, commercial users consuming up to 20 kVA will experience a 12 paise per unit reduction. Furthermore, tariffs for small, medium, and large industries have decreased by 20 paise per unit, aiming to drive industrial development in the state.

New tariffs include Rs 4.72 per unit for lifetime consumers for up to 60 units and Rs 5.40 per unit for domestic users up to 125 units, with Rs 5.90 per unit for higher usage. Adjustments are also made for agricultural, street lighting, and railway consumers, indicating a comprehensive tariff reshuffle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

