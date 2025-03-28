Tariff Rationalization: Himachal's Power Charges Slashed

The Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced a notable reduction in energy charges for Himachal Pradesh consumers, potentially bringing about a 15 paise per unit decrease. This follows a tariff rationalization after assessing the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board's revenue requirement at Rs 8,403 crore for 2025-26.

The power supply cost has been determined at Rs 6.76 per unit with consumer slabs above 125 units merging into one. While fixed demand charges remain unchanged, commercial users consuming up to 20 kVA will experience a 12 paise per unit reduction. Furthermore, tariffs for small, medium, and large industries have decreased by 20 paise per unit, aiming to drive industrial development in the state.

New tariffs include Rs 4.72 per unit for lifetime consumers for up to 60 units and Rs 5.40 per unit for domestic users up to 125 units, with Rs 5.90 per unit for higher usage. Adjustments are also made for agricultural, street lighting, and railway consumers, indicating a comprehensive tariff reshuffle.

